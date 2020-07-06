Arizona Police Find Woman Who Destroyed Face Mask Display In Target

wtpnewscorp

An Arizona woman has become the latest to be dubbed a ‘Karen’, after she filmed herself trashing a face mask display inside a Target store in Scottsdale on Saturday, July 4.

Advert

In the clip, which has widely been shared on social media, a woman reported to be Melissa Rein Lively embarks on a foul-mouthed rant while filming a stand full of face coverings.

‘Finally we meet the end of the road. I’ve been looking forward to this sh*t all my f*cking life,’ she rants.

Check it out here:

Advert

As the woman approaches the stand, she knocks several of the masks on the front of the display onto the floor, while shouting, ‘So, Target, I’m not playing anymore f*cking games. This sh*t is f*cking over.’

She continues, ‘This sh*t’s over,’ before cheering and saying, ‘Yeah, woo!’

Staff can be heard approaching the woman and calmly saying, ‘Excuse me, ma’am,’ before they’re interrupted by Lively who says: ‘This is over.’

‘Why? You let everybody else do it,’ she says. ‘I can’t do it because I’m a blonde white woman? That’s wearing a f*cking $40,000 Rolex.’

Police Find Woman Who Destroyed Face Mask Display In Target wtpnewscorp

It’s completely unclear what the woman’s intentions were, and what kind of point she was trying to make, but it appears as though she’s on a mission of some kind.

It would appear as though staff must have called the cops on the woman, however, as a second video that was also posted live to Instagram shows officers tracking her down later that day.

The police officers can be seen entering the woman’s garage, before she tells the officers that she’s a spokesperson for the White House and cannot share ‘classified information’.

Advert

You can watch the clip here:

‘I was hired to be the QAnon spokesperson,’ Lively says before police respond, ‘You’re a spokesperson, correct? I think we have enough here.’

QAnon is a far-right conspiracy group, which believes there’s a secret plot by a ‘deep state’ against President Donald Trump and his supporters.

The woman, who is reported to run her own public relations company, is then told to turn around before saying, ‘You’re doing this to me because I’m Jewish,’ adding, ‘This is a f*cking Nazi game.’

The recording stops abruptly there and it’s not clear whether she was actually arrested.