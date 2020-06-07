Arizona Woman Who Spun 174 Times In Stretcher Under Helicopter Sues City Of Phoenix

Woman Spun In Helicopter Thumbnail ABC15 Arizona

In June 2019, an elderly woman from Phoenix, Arizona, was spun around 174 times in a rescue helicopter stretcher. A year later, she’s suing the city for negligence.

Katalin Metro, 75, had been hiking up Piestewa Peak alongside her husband when their day out went haywire. After tripping and hurting her head, she became disorientated while trying to descend the 2,612ft mountain.

This prompted a call to the Phoenix Fire Department, who airlifted Katalin in a helicopter despite her express wishes not to do so. The subsequent events left the pensioner with pain, anxiety and hundreds of thousands in medical bills. Now, the couple are seeking damages from the City of Phoenix.

Katalin was placed securely in a ‘stokes basket’ before being lifted to the sky. However, she quickly began to spin faster, and faster, and faster, eventually spinning 174 times before her ordeal was over, as per 12 News.

As per the Phoenix New Times, the city’s fire department held a press conference soon after the incident hit the internet – which soon became a viral sensation, viewed millions of times – and alleged Katalin ‘suffered no ill effects from that spin other than being a little bit dizzy’. However, her account plays much differently.

At the time, George explained that ‘her eyes were all blackened. Her face was all black and blue. Her hands and feet were black and blue… the blood went all the way to her head and broke the small vessels in her face’. Between June and July last year, her medical bills topped $290,000.

Katalin and George’s lawyers filed a $2 million notice of claim against the city back in November 2019, with the official complaint accusing the rescue crew of gross negligence.

Soon after the bizarre incident, Paul Apolinar, a chief pilot with the Phoenix Police Department, explained as per Fox 10:

There are times when we bring the helicopter up from the ground, it will start to spin, so we have a line attached to the basket to help prevent that. As the basket comes up and nears the helicopter, the basket will start to interact with the rotor wash of the helicopter. That is when it tends to spin. It wants to windmill.

Due to Katalin’s ‘significant and permanent injuries’, the lawsuit is seeking ‘damages for past and future pain, discomfort, loss of enjoyment of life, mental anxiety, anguish and permanent injury’, as well as coverage for medical bills and compensation for George’s loss of consortium.

The lawsuit was officially filed on June 3, meaning the City of Phoenix must respond by June 23.