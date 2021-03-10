Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Signs Law Banning Almost All Abortions
The governor of Arkansas has signed legislation that will ban almost all abortions in the state.
Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson stated that he was signing the bill because of its ‘overwhelming legislative support and my sincere and long-held pro-life convictions’.
A number of hard-line abortion bans have recently been pushed by Republicans who want to force the US Supreme Court to reassess its 1973 Roe v. Wade landmark decision over a woman’s right to choose.
The SB6 bill will ban providers from carrying out abortions ‘except to save the life of a pregnant woman in a medical emergency’.
No exceptions would be made for cases of rape, incest or foetal anomalies. Those found to have violated this law could face fines of up to $100,000, as well as prison sentences of up to 10 years.
As reported by AP, Hutchinson had previously voiced concerns that the bill directly challenged Roe, as well as about the lack of exceptions made for instances of rape and incest exceptions.
These concerns were repeated as Hutchinson announced his decision:
[The ban] is in contradiction of binding precedents of the US Supreme Court, but it is the intent of the legislation to set the stage for the Supreme Court overturning current case law.
I would have preferred the legislation to include the exceptions for rape and incest, which has been my consistent view, and such exceptions would increase the chances for a review by the US Supreme Court.
In a statement, Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, described the bill as ‘politics at its very worst’:
At a time when people need economic relief and basic safety precautions, dismantling abortion access is cruel, dangerous, and blatantly unjust.
This law is scheduled to come into effect 91 days after the end of the Arkansas legislative session, a date currently set for May 3, as per Arkansas State Senator Jason Rapert, one of the sponsors of the bill. However, the future of the law is far from certain.
Meagan Burrows, staff attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union Reproductive Freedom Project, has stated that the ACLU, the ACLU of Arkansas, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood Great Plains intend to challenge the legislation in court.
