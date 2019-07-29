Arkansas School Shooter Is Killed In Car Crash 21 Years Later

Craighead County Sheriff's Department/KAIT8

A school shooter, who killed five people when he was just 11-years-old, has died in a car crash, according to Arkansas State Police.

Andrew Golden, who changed his name to Drew Douglas Grant, shot four students and a teacher, alongside another boy, at their Arkansas middle school in 1998.

He died on Saturday night after his vehicle had a head on collision with another vehicle in Arkansas, KAIT reported.

Three other people were injured in the collision, however their condition remains unknown at this time.

Grant, now 33, spent nine years in a juvenile prison for carrying out the mass shouting at Jonesboro Westside Middle School alongside Mitchell Johnson, who at the time was just 13.

The shooting, which took place on March 24,1998, was the second deadliest US school shooting at that time.

Both Grant and Johnson were tried in court as juveniles and found guilty of five counts of murder and a judge ruled for them to be held until the age of 21. When they were released, the pair were said to be the only two mass school shooters who were still alive and not behind bars.

Rather concerningly, both Grant and Johnson went on to have brushes with the law over firearms, Huffington Post reports.

Just over a year after his release in 2008, Grant was caught applying for a firearm in Arkansas, using his new name. The application was, thankfully, denied after his fingerprints revealed his criminal history, therefore blocking him from owning or possessing a firearm. Police in the town also say he lied about his address on his application.

Johnson was arrested once more in 2007, just two years after he was released, for possessing a firearm in the presence of a controlled substance during a traffic stop in Fayetteville. While on bond in 2008, he was then arrested for marijuana possession and on suspicion of using a stolen credit card.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison before being released in 2015 into the custody of the U.S. Probation Office for the Southern District of Texas, according to ABC News.

