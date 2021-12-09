Armed Forces Evacuate Passengers From Kings Cross Station Over ‘Suspicious Package’

@makejoshscrum/Twitter/@NewsForAll

Hundreds of people were evacuated from Kings Cross train station by armed police because of reports of a man with a suspicious-looking package.

At 7.53pm last night, Wednesday, December 8, police ‘stormed’ the London train station with police dogs, according to witnesses.

The Metropolitan Police were called following reports of a man boarding a train with a suspicious package, and as a precaution, they evacuated the area.

A spokesperson for the police explained that the man was immediately ‘arrested on suspicion of public order offence’ when he came off the train, The Independent reports.

They said:

A search was carried out as a precaution. A number of platforms were evacuated.

The station has since reopened, and the incident is not being treated in relation to terrorism.

According to an eyewitness at the scene, police were ‘flying everywhere’ around Kings Cross.

The video, posted by Ricci Guarnaccio, shows hoards of people having gathered outside the station as police cars can be seen in the background, and sirens heard nearby.

In a later post, the eyewitness claimed that a man had been ‘apparently threatening staff with something in [his] hands’. He also updated followers that the bag had ‘been removed from train two minutes ago’.

The police arrived just before 8pm, and the station was reopened in under an hour.

Furthermore, the incident didn’t affect the nearby station of St Pancras.