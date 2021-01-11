unilad
Advert

Armed Group Planning ‘Huge Uprising’ In DC If Trump Removed, FBI Warn

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 11 Jan 2021 18:07
Armed Group Planning 'Huge Uprising’ In DC If Trump Removed, FBI WarnArmed Group Planning 'Huge Uprising’ In DC If Trump Removed, FBI WarnPA Images

An armed group is reportedly planning an uprising in Washington DC if President Trump is removed.

The FBI have warned of a potential uprising if Congress attempts to remove Trump via the 25th Amendment.

Advert

The calls for Trump’s removal come after last week’s Capitol riot that left five people dead.

ABC News obtained the FBI’s daily bulletin which reads, ‘[If] Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment a huge uprising will occur.’

It’s believed the armed uprising may take place January 16 – just four days before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Advert

The National Park Service has also warned of further threats to the Capitol after receiving what it describes as ‘credible threats’.

The threats led it’s decision to close tours of the Washington Monument from today, January 11, until January 24, reported Fox 5.

The National Park Service has also warned that more closures may occur to roadways, restroom, and other facilities on the National Mall and Memorial Park if needed.

PA Images
Advert

Uprisings aren’t only thought to potentially break out in DC, but in all 50 state capitols, as well.

The bulletin also said, ‘Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January.’

Tensions continue to rise as several articles of impeachment against the president are expected to be brought against him today.

There have also been calls for vice president Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment which would see Trump’s immediate removal from office.

Advert
TrumpTrumpPA Images

The US House of Representatives announced that it would officially asked Pence to remove the president. A resolution will be voted on by them later today.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

FBI Report Armed Protests Planned At All 50 State Capitols During Inauguration Week
News

FBI Report Armed Protests Planned At All 50 State Capitols During Inauguration Week

Pro-Trump Rioter Breaks Down After Finding Out They’ve Been Put On No-Fly List
News

Pro-Trump Rioter Breaks Down After Finding Out They’ve Been Put On No-Fly List

Donald Trump Permanently Banned From Twitter
News

Donald Trump Permanently Banned From Twitter

Pilot Warns Trump Supporters He’ll Strand Them In Kansas If They Don’t Behave
Life

Pilot Warns Trump Supporters He’ll Strand Them In Kansas If They Don’t Behave

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, US Capitol, US News

Credits

Independent

  1. Independent

    Armed group planning ‘huge uprising’ in DC if Trump removed by 25th amendment, according to report

 