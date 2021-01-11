Armed Group Planning 'Huge Uprising’ In DC If Trump Removed, FBI Warn PA Images

An armed group is reportedly planning an uprising in Washington DC if President Trump is removed.

The FBI have warned of a potential uprising if Congress attempts to remove Trump via the 25th Amendment.

The calls for Trump’s removal come after last week’s Capitol riot that left five people dead.

ABC News obtained the FBI’s daily bulletin which reads, ‘[If] Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment a huge uprising will occur.’

It’s believed the armed uprising may take place January 16 – just four days before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The National Park Service has also warned of further threats to the Capitol after receiving what it describes as ‘credible threats’.

The threats led it’s decision to close tours of the Washington Monument from today, January 11, until January 24, reported Fox 5.

The National Park Service has also warned that more closures may occur to roadways, restroom, and other facilities on the National Mall and Memorial Park if needed.

PA Images

Uprisings aren’t only thought to potentially break out in DC, but in all 50 state capitols, as well.

The bulletin also said, ‘Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January.’

Tensions continue to rise as several articles of impeachment against the president are expected to be brought against him today.

There have also been calls for vice president Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment which would see Trump’s immediate removal from office.

Trump PA Images

The US House of Representatives announced that it would officially asked Pence to remove the president. A resolution will be voted on by them later today.