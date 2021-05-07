Armed School Bus Hijacker Lets Children Go After Repeatedly Pestering Him

Richmond Sheriff's Office



A school bus full of children are said to have escaped their hijacker by pestering him with numerous questions.

The crime took place in South Carolina on Thursday, May 6, when armed military trainee Jovan Collazo got on the bus at an interstate highway and demanded the driver divert to a nearby town.

The suspect, wearing a T-shirt with the word ‘ARMY’ on the front, is said to have told the bus driver ‘that he didn’t want to hurt him’ and ordered the 18 children on board to move to the front of the bus. Footage of the incident saw the suspect shouting: ‘Close the door, drive, drive!’

See the video below:

In a press conference following the hijacking, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Collazo ordered the driver to keep the children on board as they made the journey to the town, but the military trainee reportedly became frustrated when the children began demanding answers from him.

Lott explained: ‘The kids were asking questions. ‘Are you gonna hurt us?’ ‘Are you a soldier?’ ‘Are you a bus driver? So they were being kids, they were being kids. I think that added to the frustration that he had.’

Collazo, who is 23 years old, remained with the children for six minutes before letting them and the driver get off the vehicle, CBS News reports. He continued to drive for a couple more miles before leaving the bus and travelling through neighbourhoods in an attempt to get a ride with someone.

Jason Raven/Twitter

Though the hijacking didn’t last long, Lott noted that for those six minutes the children were ‘traumatised’, adding: ‘Six complete minutes that the bad guy was on the bus with a gun.’

Brigadier General Milford Beagle said the recruit’s weapon ‘did not have ammunition but those on the bus would not know that.’ Collazo was a trainee at Fort Jackson in South Carolina and is said to have jumped the fence in an attempt to return home.

Lott said he’d never known a school bus get hijacked by an armed suspect during his career and described the situation as ‘probably one of the scariest calls we can get in law enforcement.’

PA Images

Thankfully, the bus driver involved in the hijacking had recently been trained to deal with such a situation.

Commending the driver, Lott commented: ‘Bus drivers are unsung heroes, they are, and we saw that today. We saw a bus driver who cared about the children on that bus.’

Collazo was arrested following the hijacking and is charged with 19 counts of kidnapping, armed robbery, and several other felonies.