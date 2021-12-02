Armed Standoff Outside United Nations Building As Police Surround Man With Shotgun
Police are in a standoff with a man apparently armed with a shotgun outside the United Nations building in New York City.
Authorities arrived at the scene following a number of 911 calls reporting an armed man on East 42nd Street and 1st Avenue, near the UN headquarters.
Footage shared online shows police attempting to negotiate with the grey-haired man, who could be seen wearing a red jumper and brown jacket as he paced outside the building today, December 2.
See footage from the scene below:
Staff and delegates within the headquarters are being asked to shelter in place as a precaution as police deal with the matter, according to authorities.
Law enforcement officials cited by CNN said the man was seen muttering to himself and has what appears to be a bag in his possession. As well as Emergency Services Units, the bomb squad has responded as a precaution.
The New York Police Department addressed the matter in a tweet, writing: ‘Due to a police investigation, avoid the area of 42 Street and 1st Avenue. Expect emergency vehicles in the surrounding area. Traffic along the FDR Drive is affected. Use an alternate route if traveling in the area.’
Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the United Nations, told CNN: ‘We’ve locked down the building due to police activity going on outside the UN in front of our gates. Everyone is in the building for time being, the compound is locked.’
After the man was spotted outside the building, UN Security administered an internal message which said:
The Security and Safety Service of UNDSS wishes to inform that there is ongoing police activity at 1st Avenue between 42nd and 43rd Streets. All personnel and delegates at UNHQ are hereby requested to shelter in place.
Host country authorities are presently on the scene. The Security and Safety Service is monitoring the situation and will update accordingly.
The UN Security Council meeting is said to be ongoing.
Topics: News, New York, New York Police Department, Now, NYPD, UN, United Nations