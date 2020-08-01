Army Sergeant Says He Was Gunman Who Killed Black Lives Matter Protester
A U.S army sergeant says he was the gunman who killed a Black Lives Matter protester, but claims it was in self defense.
Garrett Foster was shot dead last week, July 25, while attending a protest in Austin, Texas. A car reportedly drove into a crowd of protesters, before someone jumped out and opened fire into the group.
Foster, 27, was taken to hospital for his injuries but was sadly announced dead soon after his arrival. He had attended the protest with his fiancée Whitney Mitchell.
Following Foster’s death, Sergeant Daniel Perry had admitted to being the gunman and apparently didn’t know the protest was taking place.
Perry was reportedly driving through Austin the night of the protest when he turned onto Congress Avenue to be greeted by ‘a throng of people in the street’, reported CBS News.
After turning onto the road, several people started beating on Perry’s car, said Attorney Clint Broden. It was then that someone – believed to Foster – approached his car while carrying an assault rifle and motioned for Perry to put his car window down.
Initially believing the person holding the gun was with law enforcement, Perry put his window down but realised it wasn’t a police officer.
Broden continued:
It has now been confirmed by several witnesses that this individual with the assault rifle then began to raise the assault rifle toward Sgt. Perry. It was only then that Sgt. Perry, who carried a handgun in his car for his own protection while driving strangers in the ride share program, fired on the person to protect his own life.
Immediately after Sgt. Perry fired on the individual who raised the assault rifle toward him, a member of the crowd began firing on Sgt. Perry’s vehicle. Sgt. Perry drove to safety and immediately called the police. He waited for the police to arrive and fully cooperated with the police following the shooting and he continues to do so.
Broden added that Perry is ‘devastated’ by what happened and that his family deeply sympathises with the Foster family.
Contradicting Perry’s comments, James Sasinowski, who was at the protest himself, said to CNN:
The thing I want to make extremely clear … (is that) the driver intentionally and aggressively accelerated their vehicle into a crowd of people. That is extremely clear. … He incited the violence. Period.
Perry had also responded to a tweet by Trump addressing the ongoing protests in Oklahoma.
As per the Daily Mail, the tweet said, ‘Send them to Texas we will show them why we say don’t mess with Texas.’ Perry had done other tweets of a similar nature but his Twitter account has since been deleted.
Austin police are now asking anyone with relevant information on the shooting, including original video footage or images, to come forward.
