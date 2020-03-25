Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates $1 Million To Frontline Responders Fund
Arnold Schwarzenegger has donated $1 million to help frontline responders in hospitals across the world in a bid to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
The 72-year-old actor revealed his donation to the Frontline Responders Fund on social media yesterday, March 25, describing it as a ‘simple way to protect our real action heroes on the frontlines in our hospitals’.
He urged his followers to ‘all do our part to make things better’, something that appears to have worked as the fund has received more than $550,000 in the hours since his plea.
In his Instagram post, Schwarzenegger linked out to the GoFundMe page for the Frontline Responders Fund, which currently has nearly $3.4 million in donations after being set up just one day ago.
He said he was ‘proud to be a part of’ the fund, created by an organisation called Flexport, which is currently ‘focusing all [their] resources on getting critical supplies to frontline responders combating COVID-19’.
Any money donated to the fund will be used to help supply hospitals with personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, gowns and other critical supplies they need to fight the virus.
The organisation said, as per the GoFundMe page:
There’s a shortage of masks, gowns, gloves and other critical supplies to protect our medical professionals in hospitals across the world. If a member of hospital staff catches the virus, their health is at serious risk, and they cannot work for at least 14 days. That’s a major problem.
We need to protect frontline responders. More responders on the frontline means more capacity at our hospitals, and more people will get the care they need… One of the most important things we can do is protect our frontline responders. We need to protect them so they can protect us.
Last week, Flexport said it helped non-profit organisation MedShare donate 60,000 surgical masks, 34,000 gloves, 2,000 surgical gowns and 50 thermometers to San Francisco’s Department of Public Health. However, it recognised that ‘we need to do more’.
According to the latest figures from John Hopkins University, there have so far been 425,493 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 18,963 deaths worldwide as a result of the virus at time of writing.
Our thoughts are with all those affected by coronavirus and the families of those who have lost their lives.
You can donate to the Frontline Responders Fund here.
It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on coronavirus, click here.
