Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates $1 Million To Frontline Responders Fund

There’s a shortage of masks, gowns, gloves and other critical supplies to protect our medical professionals in hospitals across the world. If a member of hospital staff catches the virus, their health is at serious risk, and they cannot work for at least 14 days. That’s a major problem.

We need to protect frontline responders. More responders on the frontline means more capacity at our hospitals, and more people will get the care they need… One of the most important things we can do is protect our frontline responders. We need to protect them so they can protect us.