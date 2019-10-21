Arnold Schwarzenegger Praises Greta Thunberg For Her Climate Change Heroics

PA

As society races towards the End of Days, Greta Thunberg has been praised for taking firm action on climate change. Of her many supporters, The Terminator himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has praised the teen.

The True Lies superstar is currently promoting his return to Skynet’s wasteland in Terminator: Dark Fate, alongside veteran co-star Linda Cameron – who’s reprising her role as Sarah Connor.

While Thunberg’s recent public appearances have riled up the Republican POTUS, Schwarzenegger, a fellow GOP politician, hasn’t shirked from supporting the 16-year-old.

The former Governor of California told Sky News in a recent interview he ‘always hated politics’, explaining they often ‘get in the way of good policy’.

However, he made it clear he was a firm supporter of Thunberg, calling her ‘fantastic’.

As reported by Sky News, Schwarzenegger said:

Greta is fantastic, she’s a child and here’s children saying, ‘when you screw this up with the environment it’s our generation that’s going to suffer’, and I think that’s a very compelling message and I think politicians are listening. Of course I will be as supportive of her as possible to try and get her message out.

After offering to loan Thunberg his electric car so she could easily travel to Canada, Schwarzenegger quickly realised it wasn’t going to be practical – so he arranged for her to have a Tesla Model 3 at her disposal.

Excited to kick off our @R20_AWS in Vienna. I have to admit I was starstruck when I met @gretathunberg. Tune in tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/b0c5FtmZDq — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 27, 2019

According to Car and Driver, a spokesperson explained:

Getting his electric Hummer across the country would be quite a challenge so it isn’t his personal car. It’s a Tesla Model 3.

The 72-year-old volunteered to help arrange a more climate-friendly vehicle during her stay and now, the spokesman said, thanks to Schwarzenegger’s assistance Thunberg ‘can travel fully electric through the United States and Canada’. Tesla’s website explains the Model 3 can travel 348 miles on a single charge.

The two environmentalists met earlier this year in Austria, after which Schwarzenegger admitted he was ‘starstruck’ by the 16-year-old.

The teen has support from many other names, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Barack Obama and the God of Thunder himself, Chris Hemsworth.

Following an earth-shattering speech at the UN summit, where Thunberg condemned the surrounding grown-ups for looking to her for hope, Donald Trump appeared to have a dig on Twitter, describing her as ‘a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future’.

But she wasn’t bothered: while appearing on Scandinavian talk show Skavlan, she said ‘it doesn’t make any difference in a way’.

Terminator: Dark Fate hits UK cinemas on October 23.

