Arnold Schwarzenegger Says Donald Trump Will Go Down In History As Worst President Ever PA

Arnold Schwarzenegger has branded Donald Trump ‘a failed leader’ and said he will go down as ‘the worst president ever’ in a new video.

Posting to Twitter, the actor recalled his childhood growing up in Austria and the long-lasting impact of the Night of Broken Glass, ‘a night of rampage against the Jews carried out in 1938 by the Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys,’ he said.

Watch the full video here:

‘Wednesday was the day of Broken Glass right here in the US. The Broken Glass was in the windows of the US Capitol. But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol, they shattered the ideas we took for granted,’ he continued.

He said the mob had ‘trampled the very principles’ on which the US was founded.

Condemning Trump, he said the president had sought a coup by ‘misleading people with lies’, in a bid to overturn the results of a fair election.

On Wednesday, a mob of violent rioters stormed the US Capitol in a bid to disrupt ceremonial proceedings as Congress certified Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 elections. Five people died in the chaos.

‘The good news is he will seen be as irrelevant as an old tweet,’ the actor added, referring to Trump’s recent lifetime ban on Twitter.

Congress Finalises Biden’s Presidential Win After Violent Delay At The Capitol PA Images

He also called out US politicians who had ‘enabled his lies and his treachery’. Quoting Teddy Roosevelt, he said: ‘Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president.’

Towards the end of the poignant message, in which he promises ‘America will shine again’ one day, he also brandishes the Conan’s sword.

‘Now here’s the thing about swords. The more you temper a sword, the stronger it becomes,’ he said, likening US democracy to a sword.

Joe Biden MSNBC

‘Our democracy has been tempered by wars, injustices and insurrections,’ he added.

Urging lawmakers to hold those responsible for last weeks unrest accountable, he said: ‘I believe as shaken as we are about the events of recent days, we will come out stronger because we now understand what could be lost,’ he said.

Ending his message, he welcomed the incoming president, Joe Biden, wishing him success.

‘President-elect Joe Biden, we stand with you today, tomorrow and forever in defence of our democracy from those who would threaten it,’ he said.

