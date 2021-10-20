Arrest Made Following Nightclub Injection Spiking Attacks

@stealthnottingham/Instagram/Alamy

An arrest has been made as police investigate widespread reports of women being spiked by injection in nightclubs.

The concerning allegations come from all across the country, with students in Scotland organising a ‘Girls Night In’ boycott of nightclubs in Edinburgh to force owners to take action against people spiking revellers with dangerous substances, whether it’s in their drink or via injection.

In Nottingham, police arrested a 20-year-old man ‘on suspicion of possession of class A and class B and cause [to] administer poison or noxious thing with intent to injure, aggrieve and annoy’.

The arrest came after an incident on Lower Parliament Street on October 16, as well as a 19-year-old student who said she blacked out after visiting Pryzm nightclub on October 10. The man has since been released on bail.

Zara Owen, who studies French and Spanish at the University of Nottingham, was left feeling ‘genuinely really scared’ by the incident. While the last thing she remembers is going to the bar, one of her friends found her on her own in a nearby takeaway and made sure she got home safely.

The next morning, she woke up with a sharp pain in her leg, a pin prick and no memory of the night before. ‘It’s like I wasn’t even there, which is obviously terrifying to look back on. I woke up very confused. I was in a lot of pain – I had a shooting pain in my leg and I was limping really heavily,’ she told ITV News.

‘It’s one of those things that you hear about but never think will happen to you. It makes you question yourself. Why me and how?’ Owen also told BBC News.

Nottinghamshire Police Superintendent Kathryn Craner said the reports aren’t believed to be ‘targeted incidents’, and they’re ‘distinctly different from anything we have seen previously as victims have disclosed a physical scratch type sensation before feeling very unwell.’

A spokesperson for Rekom UK, which owns Pryzm, also said, ‘While these incidents are incredibly rare, we take all reports of this nature very seriously and will do all we can to make sure that they don’t happen in our clubs.

‘We urge anyone who sees suspicious behaviour, or suspects they have been a victim of spiking, to seek assistance immediately from a member of staff. We would also encourage them to contact police, so that any allegation can be properly investigated.’