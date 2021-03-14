Arrest Your Own Trends In UK As Police Clash With Women At Sarah Everard Vigil

We and women across the country are deeply saddened and angered by the scenes of police officers physically manhandling women at a vigil against male violence.

[…] This week of all weeks the police should have understood that women would need a place to mourn, reflect and show solidarity.

Now is the time for the police and the Government to recognise that the criminal justice system is failing women. Tonight, it has failed women again, in the most destructive way.