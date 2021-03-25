unilad
Arrested Development Star Jessica Walter Dies Aged 80

by : Emily Brown on : 25 Mar 2021 18:37
Arrested Development Star Jessica Walter Dies Aged 80Netflix

Jessica Walter, known for her roles in Arrested Development and Amy Prentiss, has passed away at the age of 80. 

The actor died in her sleep at home in New York City on Wednesday, March 24, her daughter Brooke Bowman confirmed.

Walter began her career in her hometown of New York City and over the following five decades went on to make appearances on stage and screen, including in Clint Eastwood’s directorial debut Play Misty for Me, The Flamingo Kid, Trapper John M.D. and Streets of San Francisco.

Bowman, who is SVP Drama programming at Fox Entertainment, commented on her mother’s passing in a statement cited by Deadline, saying: 

It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica. A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off.

While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre.

Walter’s role in the crime drama series Amy Prentiss earned her an Emmy, and she received another Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress, as well as two Screen Actors Guild (SAG) nominations, for her role as Lucille Bluth in Arrested Development. The actor also voiced Malory Archer on FXX’s animated series Archer.

Alongside her acting career, Walter served as second National Vice President of the SAG and was an elected member of the SAG Board of Directors for more than a decade.

Tributes have been pouring in for Walter following the news of her death, with fans describing her as one of the ‘funniest characters of all time’.

One fan wrote: ‘Jessica Walter was the funniest part of one of the funniest shows ever made. Damn fine actress. Legend. RIP,’ while another tweeted: ‘Jessica Walter offered some of the best lines ever, ones that my family and I quote all the time. I am so sad, but here are my faves to honour her.’

A third tribute read: ‘Jessica Walter was one of the absolute legends of comedy over the course of decades. Her unmistakable dry wit carried her characters to different levels. Archer and Arrested Development are two of the best shows of the past 20 years.’

As well as through her daughter, Walter is survived by her grandson Micah Heymann.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

