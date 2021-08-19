Arrests Made After Four People Shot In Camden

PA Images

Three people have been arrested after four people were shot at a London barbecue, including a woman in her 70s.

On Saturday night, August 14, up to five attackers turned up to a gathering at Clarence Gardens in Camden, north London, and ‘indiscriminately discharged a firearm injuring four people,’ police said in a report.

Four people were rushed to hospital: three women aged 17, 19 and 73; and a man aged 28. The elderly woman had asked music to be turned down before she was shot. One has since been discharged, and the others’ conditions aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

The Metropolitan Police has since confirmed the arrest of a 22-year-old man on Tuesday, August 17, on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent, Metro reports.

Two others have also been taken into custody: a 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and robbery, as well as possession of a firearm with intent; and a 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and possession of a firearm with intent.

Detective Sergeant Val John-Baptiste has appealed for information from ‘anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious in and around Clarence Gardens, NW1. We thoroughly investigate every shooting in London – every incident and every weapon on our streets is of great concern to us.

‘We know that Londoners feel exactly the same, and that’s why it is vital that anyone with information shares with us what they know, either directly with police or anonymously via Crimestoppers.’

Police earlier said the incident wasn’t being treated as terror-related. Officers are continuing with their investigation.

