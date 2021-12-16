Art Attack’s Neil Buchanan Shares Rare Photo 31 Years After TV Debut
Everyone’s favourite art show host, Neil Buchanan, has shared a new photo, 31 years after Art Attack’s debut.
Buchanan, 65, hosted the hit show for 17 years, encouraging kids to get creative, and the show was so popular that it won a BAFTA.
Buchanan left in 2007 to pursue a musical career, but he’s now shared a photo to his website, decades after the show’s launch, and it’s safe to say he looks very different.
This isn’t his only recent update, as Buchanan took to Twitter to respond to rumours that he’s actually Banksy.
The fan theory emerged on Twitter last year, with one user asking, ‘How fantastic would it be if Neil Buchanan really was Banksy.’
While at first the theory seems extreme, we see their point.
As one user notes:
Interesting… Neil Buchanan WAS known for his big outdoor pieces utilising multimedia props and items to craft uncanny replicas.
(and then sometimes getting chased down by a perturbed member of authority who he supposedly “borrowed” the materials from).
However, Buchanan quickly dismissed the theory on his website, in a statement titled, ‘Neil Buchanan is NOT Banksy.’
The statement read:
We have been inundated with enquiries over the weekend regarding the current social media story.
Unfortunately this website does not have the infrastructure to answer all these enquiries individually, however we can confirm that there is no truth in the rumour whatsoever.
Neil spent Lockdown with vulnerable members of his family and is now preparing to launch his new art collection in 2021.
Thank you and please stay safe.
That’s exactly what Banksy would say.
