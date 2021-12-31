Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Sentences Of Step-Mother And Father Referred For Being Too Lenient

West Midlands Police

The sentences handed to the stepmother and father of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes have been referred to the Court of Appeal for being too ‘lenient’.

On June 16, 2020, six-year-old Arthur was murdered by his stepmother, 32-year-old Emma Tustin. She was given a minimum term of 29 years for starving, poisoning, abusing and murdering Arthur, while Thomas Hughes, his father, aged 29, was sentenced to 21 years for manslaughter. The young boy was found to have a total of 130 injuries.

However, on December 4, Julian Knight, MP for Solihull, took to Twitter to brand the sentences as ‘lenient‘, and called for stronger action to be taken against the ‘horrible monsters’. Arthur’s grandfather also said the pair should ‘never see the light of day again‘.

The sentences have since been referred to the Court of Appeal, after Attorney General Suella Braverman stated that she ‘believe[d] them to be too low’.

Crown Coventry Court heard how Arthur died the day after he sustained a brain injury from his head being repeatedly banged on a hard surface by Tustin, an injury he was left unable to recover from, The Independent reports.

Arthur’s father and stepmother were convicted after an eight-week trial, with Tustin noted as being ‘manipulative’ and ‘calculating’.

Furthermore, Mr Justice Mark Wall QC stated that the trial had been ‘without a doubt one of the most distressing and disturbing cases [he has] had to deal with’ upon sentencing the pair.

In light of the failings of the local authorities and social services, who were contacted by Arthur’s grandmother Joanne and reportedly saw Arthur two months before his death, the government pledged to support whole-life sentences for child murderers.

A national review was subsequently launched to investigate the case, as well as the relationship between the social services, local authorities, and the criminal justice system, along with a review of the sentences handed to both Tustin and Hughes.

Ms Braverman stated:

This is an extremely upsetting and disturbing case, involving a clearly vulnerable young child. Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes grossly abused their position of trust and subjected an innocent child, who they should have been protecting, to continued emotional and physical abuse. I understand how distressing the public have found this case, but it is my job to decide if a sentence appears to be unduly lenient based on the facts of the case.

She concluded, ‘I have carefully considered the details of this case, and I have decided to refer the sentences to the Court of the Appeal as I believe them to be too low.’

A date has not yet been set for the Court of Appeal hearing.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child, contact the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000, 8am–10pm Monday to Friday, 9am–6pm weekends. If you are a child seeking advice and support, call Childline for free on 0800 1111