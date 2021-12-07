unilad
Advert

Arthur’s Grandmother Leaves Susanna Reid In Tears As She Breaks Down Over Failures That Led To Boy’s Death

by : Emily Brown on : 07 Dec 2021 11:52
Arthur’s Grandmother Leaves Susanna Reid In Tears As She Breaks Down Over Failures That Led To Boy's DeathITV/PA Images

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid had to wipe away tears while speaking to the grandmother of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

Madeleine Halcrow appeared on the talk show this morning, December 7, to talk about her six-year-old grandson, who was tortured and killed by his stepmother and father in June 2020.

Advert

Halcrow recalled seeing the warning signs that Arthur was being harmed, and claimed opportunities to save the young boy were missed.

Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain (ITV)ITV

The grandmother, who works as a nurse, recalled seeing Arthur’s paternal grandmother two months prior to his death in 2020, at which time his other grandmother showed her pictures of bruises on the six-year-old’s shoulders.

Upon seeing the images, she said, ‘Those are non-accidental injuries… They’re caused by an adult hand.’

Advert

She recalled being able to see ‘three fingers’ marked on Arthur’s right shoulder, while his left was covered with a bruise caused by ‘hitting with something or being pushed against something’.

Halcrow became emotional as she explained that the bruises showed signs of ongoing abuse, prompting Reid to wipe away tears as she spoke.

Warning: Distressing Content:

Advert

She said, ‘There’s new bruises on top of old, which tells me this has been going on… There’s yellow bruises, there was purple bruises, all over the kid’s back.’

The grandmother called social services to express her concern over the bruises, however she was told that authorities had visited Arthur only one day earlier and that they ‘didn’t find anything untoward’.

Reid could also be heard crying off camera during the interview, with tears visible on her face as she passed a box of tissues to Halcrow while she spoke.

Halcrow expressed her belief that there are big issues in the system responsible for ensuring Arthur’s safety, telling the Good Morning Britain hosts that she wants ‘the whole inter-agency review’ to change.

Advert

She commented:

I appreciate everyone’s workload is higher, but it’s like the ‘somebody, nobody, anybody could have done it’, but nobody ended up doing it anyway, and this is a classic case of that.

Emma Tustin was sentenced to 29 years in prison for murder and child cruelty after Arthur died of a fatal head injury, while his father, Thomas Hughes, was given 21 years for manslaughter.

Advert

Halcrow said the sentences were not enough for the crimes, arguing that ‘life should mean life’ in prison.

She continued, ‘They took Arthur’s life, and he’s not gonna get his life back. He’s not gonna have children of his own; they’ve took him from my daughter. Life should mean life, there was no remorse, no sympathy shown.’

Arthur was found with more than 130 bruises when he died.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child, contact the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000, 8am–10pm Monday to Friday, 9am–6pm weekends. If you are a child seeking advice and support, call Childline for free on 0800 1111.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Kyle Rittenhouse Responds To LeBron James’ Comments On Him Crying In Court
News

Kyle Rittenhouse Responds To LeBron James’ Comments On Him Crying In Court

Michigan School Shooting: 15-Year-Old Suspect Gets Court-Appointed Lawyer After Parents Only Hire Their Own
News

Michigan School Shooting: 15-Year-Old Suspect Gets Court-Appointed Lawyer After Parents Only Hire Their Own

New Arthur’s Law Will See Parents That Kill Children Never Released From Prison
News

New Arthur’s Law Will See Parents That Kill Children Never Released From Prison

Evidence Of Cocaine Reportedly Found In Toilets Near Boris Johnson’s Office
News

Evidence Of Cocaine Reportedly Found In Toilets Near Boris Johnson’s Office

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: News, Good Morning Britain, ITV

Credits

Good Morning Britain/Twitter

  1. Good Morning Britain/Twitter

    @GMB

 