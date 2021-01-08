unilad
Advert

Articles Of Impeachment To Be Brought Against Trump On Monday

by : Cameron Frew on : 08 Jan 2021 23:53
PA Images

The House of Representatives will reportedly introduce Articles of Impeachment against Donald Trump on Monday, January 11.

It comes after warnings from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and other lawmakers that impeachment would be sought if Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet didn’t remove Trump from office via the 25th Amendment.

Advert

Following the events of the Capitol Hill riot, which saw pro-Trump supporters invade the federal building, with five deaths, others injured and more than 50 arrested, the lame duck POTUS has faced perhaps the most intense criticism of his first and only term.

Donald TrumpDonald TrumpPA Images

According to multiple reports from AP, Reuters and Forbes, three House Democrats are set to introduce the articles on Monday, which could see the chamber vote on his removal by midweek. Pelosi has yet to confirm this, however she has directed lawmakers to be ‘prepared to move forward’.

The articles were drafted by Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Ted Lieu of California, accusing Trump of having ‘willfully made statements that encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — imminent lawless action at the Capitol’, with one charge of ‘incitement of insurrection’.

Advert
President Trump holds a Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit at the White HousePresident Trump holds a Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit at the White HousePA Images

Pelosi said in a previous statement: ‘It is the hope of Members that the President will immediately resign. But if he does not, I have instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin’s 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for impeachment.’

Biden was also asked what he’d tell lawmakers concerning the push for impeachment, to which he said: ‘I’d tell them that’s a decision for the Congress to make. I’m focused on my job.’ He also said Trump was the ‘most incompetent president in the history of the United States of America’.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Donald Trump Permanently Banned From Twitter
News

Donald Trump Permanently Banned From Twitter

Trump Family Filmed Partying In Anticipation Of Supporters Marching On Capitol
News

Trump Family Filmed Partying In Anticipation Of Supporters Marching On Capitol

Four Dead, At Least 52 Arrested After Trump Supporters Storm The US Capitol
News

Four Dead, At Least 52 Arrested After Trump Supporters Storm The US Capitol

Police Filmed Appearing To Let Rioters Onto Capitol Grounds
News

Police Filmed Appearing To Let Rioters Onto Capitol Grounds

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: News, Donald Trump, Impeachment, US

Credits

AP and 2 others

  1. AP

    The Latest: Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of incitement

  2. Reuters/Twitter

    @Reuters

  3. Forbes

    House Democrats Reportedly Set To Introduce Articles Of Impeachment Monday Against Trump

 