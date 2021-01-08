Articles Of Impeachment To Be Brought Against Trump On Monday

PA Images

The House of Representatives will reportedly introduce Articles of Impeachment against Donald Trump on Monday, January 11.

It comes after warnings from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and other lawmakers that impeachment would be sought if Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet didn’t remove Trump from office via the 25th Amendment.

Following the events of the Capitol Hill riot, which saw pro-Trump supporters invade the federal building, with five deaths, others injured and more than 50 arrested, the lame duck POTUS has faced perhaps the most intense criticism of his first and only term.

Donald Trump

According to multiple reports from AP, Reuters and Forbes, three House Democrats are set to introduce the articles on Monday, which could see the chamber vote on his removal by midweek. Pelosi has yet to confirm this, however she has directed lawmakers to be ‘prepared to move forward’.

The articles were drafted by Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Ted Lieu of California, accusing Trump of having ‘willfully made statements that encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — imminent lawless action at the Capitol’, with one charge of ‘incitement of insurrection’.

President Trump holds a Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit at the White House

Pelosi said in a previous statement: ‘It is the hope of Members that the President will immediately resign. But if he does not, I have instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin’s 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for impeachment.’

Biden was also asked what he’d tell lawmakers concerning the push for impeachment, to which he said: ‘I’d tell them that’s a decision for the Congress to make. I’m focused on my job.’ He also said Trump was the ‘most incompetent president in the history of the United States of America’.