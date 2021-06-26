Artist Whose Friend Was Killed By Fascists Covers Racist Graffiti With Cartoons

Pier Paolo Spinazzè

An artist from Italy has thought up an incredible solution to tackling racist graffiti.

Cibo, aka Italian artist Pier Paolo Spinazzè, cleverly covers up fascist graffiti in Verona with food design art, transforming the racist and hateful messages into something colourful and unifying.

Spinazzè has been painting these murals for more than 10 years, and although his work has been destroyed multiple times, he doesn’t lose heart; simply returning to the mural and making it even bigger and more eye-catching than before.

Check it out for yourself below:

Spinazzè was inspired to begin his good work after one of his close friends was tragically killed by fascists while at university.

From cupcakes to strawberries, watermelons to lollipops, Spinazzè’s art looks good enough to eat and – most importantly – is helping to remove dangerous messages from public places.

Despite having previously received death threats from far-right groups, Spinazzè remains strong, and is determined to keep creating his art regardless.

Speaking with Italian public broadcaster RAI 2, Spinazzè remarked that ‘antifascism is a value that is both constitutional and non-partisan. Because of this, each citizen must be liable to defend freedom with his or her own skills and languages’.

Spinazzè went on to assert, ‘There is nothing exceptional in what I do. Instead, it’s disgraceful what everyone else chooses not to do.’