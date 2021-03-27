Asian US Army Veteran Shows Battle Scars At Town Hall Meeting, Asks Crowd If It’s Patriotic Enough

West Chester Township/Vimeo

An Asian US Army veteran sent a message to racists across the country when he showed the battle scars on his chest during an Ohio township meeting.

Lee Wong, a trustee in a Cincinnati suburb, recently spoke at a West Chester meeting about the discrimination Asian Americans face in the US.

The 69-year-old moved to America when he was just 18, where he finished high school and later served 20 years in the military, which is when he got his scars. At one point he was also beaten up in a racially-motivated attack, but the perpetrators were never charged.

As reported by Cincinnati.com, Wong said, ‘For too long, we have – I have – put up with a lot of sh*t in silence, excuse the language, too afraid to speak out, fearing more abuse and discrimination.’

It comes amid alarming treatment of Asian Americans, whether it’s the discrimination as a result of Donald Trump’s harmful rhetoric around COVID-19 or the Atlanta spa shootings, in which eight people – six of whom were Asian – were killed.

Wong continued, ‘People question my patriotism, that I don’t look American enough. They could not get over this face. I want to show you something, I don’t have to live in fear, intimidation, insults.’

As he spoke, he began to unbutton his shirt before eventually lifting it up and revealing the scars on his chest. ‘I’ll show you what patriotism looks like,’ he said.

West Chester Township/Vimeo

The trustee hadn’t originally planned any sort of speech. ‘The timing was right in light of what’s happening in this country… in that moment, I don’t know what came over me. I just knew I had to say something,’ he said.

After his comments emerged, Wong has received a positive response from the local community and beyond. ‘People thank me for my service. People are glad I spoke. West Chester is a diverse community and we don’t need that kind of rhetoric,’ Wong added.