Assembly Room Evacuated After Speaker Farted

The thing about farting in situations you really shouldn’t: they’re almost always absolute humdingers.

The impending doom of what’s about to happen, the last-ditch effort to contain it, and then, the inevitable flatulence. Silent or loud, they’re always deadly – almost as if the anxiety pre-fart heightens its impact.

Have you ever done a fart so bad, so pungent, that you’ve halted a debate? Well, someone in Kenya managed the hilarious feat.

A rather heated debate about market stalls at Kenyan regional assembly on Wednesday, August 7, was interrupted by the emergence of a foul smell. The blame game swiftly followed, BBC News reports.

Julius Gaya reportedly told Homa Bay county assembly:

Honourable Speaker, one of us has polluted the air and I know who it is.

The member accused of farting replied:

I am not the one. I cannot do such a thing in front of my colleagues.

The assembly’s Speaker, Edwin Kakach, then told members to take a break outside the chamber. Kakach asked officials to get air fresheners ‘to make it pleasant. Get whatever flavour you will find in any office, whether it’s vanilla or strawberry.’

The speaker added:

We cannot continue sitting in an environment that smells bad.

The smell eventually subsided, allowing the debate to continue. But, the mystery still remains.

Who was the phantom farter? Whoever it was, I imagine they feel both a sense of disgust and immense pride at causing such havoc.

