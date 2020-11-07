Asteroid The Size Of The Great Pyramid Of Giza To Pass Earth Tomorrow PA Images/Pixabay

An asteroid the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza is due to pass Earth today, bringing an extra touch of anxiety to the end of what has already been an extraordinarily nerve-wracking week.

The asteroid – 2020 TY1 – could well be nearly 600 feet in width, and is expected to pass by at speeds of more than 29,000mph.

Fortunately, there will be a fair bit of distance between us and the fast-moving object, which poses no danger to humanity. Indeed, 2020 TY1 is expected to pass by at a distance of around 3.5 million miles, an approximate 14 times the distance from Earth to our moon.

asteroid Wikimedia Commons

As reported by Newsweek, 2020 TY1 is one of the biggest asteroids to pass by our planet over the past few weeks, with the last similarly sized one having passed on October 22.

Estimated to be between 260 and 590 feet in width, 2020 TY1 is said to be approximately the same size as the 455 foot tall Great Pyramid of Giza.

Interestingly, although it may be relatively far away in terms of our own human understanding of distance, this huge asteroid is regarded to be a near Earth object (NEO).

NASA tracks the orbits of asteroids to support its planetary defence office. Through this initiative, the space agency is able to detect and observe objects that could have the potential to be hazardous.

Objects that could cause significant damage to Earth are defined as those that come within five million miles of Earth, and that measure in at more than 100 feet in width.

