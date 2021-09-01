unilad
Astonishing Footage Shows 15 Skyscrapers Blown Up At The Same Time In Mass Demolition

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 01 Sep 2021 09:36
Astonishing Footage Shows 15 Skyscrapers Blown Up At The Same Time In Mass DemolitionChun Ming Ng/YouTube

A mass demolition took place in China recently, destroying millions of dollars worth of infrastructure in a matter of seconds.

Around one billion Chinese yuan ($154 million) worth of buildings were demolished in just 45 seconds, and it’s an impressive sight to see.

The buildings, located in Kunming, the capital of China’s Yunnan Province, were part of the Liyang Star City Phase II project that was first initiated a decade ago, but had been sitting there unfinished for several years.

The demolition took 4.6 tons of explosives, placed at 85,000 blasting points in the buildings across the site, Taiwan News reports.

On the day of the blast, more than 5,000 people located nearby were evacuated from their homes as the blast zone covered 500,000 square metres.

It was the largest single-site demolition in China, according to Interesting Engineering.

Yunnan Honghe Real Estate Co. purchased the rights to take over the unfinished project last year, and chose to demolish the buildings because they could ‘no longer meet market demand’ due to the previous string of delays.

As well as this, because the buildings were left unfinished for so long, parts of their foundations had become flooded from rainwater, and caused irreparable damage.

Footage of the demolition has since been shared on social media, with people branding it ‘impressive’.

One person said, ‘I’ve seen a documentary about these buildings and the flooding underground, China is the biggest consumer of cement in the world, building buildings is like going to the market, but these images are really impressive.’

Niamh Shackleton

Topics: News, China, Now, World News

