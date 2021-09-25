unilad
Astonishing Video Of Plane Weaving Through Skyscrapers Divides Opinion

by : Hannah Smith on : 25 Sep 2021 17:11
Footage of a plane flying through a busy city skyline has caused a stir on social media, leaving some viewers more spooked than impressed.

Locals in Brisbane, Australia, were treated to some incredible skills from the pilot of a C-17 military cargo jet as they practised for an upcoming Royal Australian Air Force show in the city.

Footage quickly appeared online that showed the jet appearing to weave between the city’s skyscrapers at a low altitude, and while many were in awe of the stunt, for some American viewers the footage brought up some uncomfortable memories.

‘No, no, no, just no. Royal Australian Air Force jet weaves through the skyscrapers of downtown Brisbane, on purpose. It was a rehearsal for an air show, causing immediate flashbacks to 9/11,’ NBC executive Mike Sington tweeted alongside the video, prompting others to chime in, labelling the manoeuvre ‘terrifying’ and ‘inappropriate’.

As it turns out, not everything was as it seems, with local Brisbane residents clarifying that the plane hadn’t actually been flying as close to the buildings as the video made it appear. ‘Not really accurate Mike he’s following the river which snakes the city,’ one person replied.

‘Been happening in Brisbane for over three decades,’ another resident pointed out.

The Royal Australian Air Force issued a statement ahead of the stunt on Thursday, confirming that it had been planned and that local residents had been informed about the flight rehearsal well in advance.

‘Safety, noise management and the environment are vital considerations in the planning and conduct of Defence flying activities, and participating squadrons will operate with a view to minimising the impact on local communities,’ it said, per News AU.

