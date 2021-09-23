Astonishment As Activist Appears Naked Live On Television

There’s no specific reason for it. A couple of days before the first protest, I was meant to attend an event in Brighton called Free The Nipple, and it’s basically a group of women and they go around in Brighton, and they go topless.

And they don’t have anything on their nipples, and it’s for body positivity. It’s to de-demonise, de-sexualise and destigmatise the human breast. I thought it was really cool, and I thought, ‘why not do that to feel liberated? And it was an extremely liberating experience’.