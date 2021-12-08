Astroworld: Travis Scott Releases Legal Response Following Multiple Lawsuits Over Tragic Deaths

Alamy

Travis Scott has legally responded to the multiple lawsuits he is facing as a result of the catastrophe which occurred at his Astroworld festival.

At the Houston festival, a deadly crowd surge on November 5 took the lives of 10 people, from the ages of nine to 27.

A criminal investigation began as a result of shocking footage which showed members of the crowd pleading with security and other festival staff to stop the rapper’s performance.

Scott, real name Jacques B. Webster II, is resultantly facing lawsuits amounting to over $2 billion, and on Monday, December 6, the rapper legally responded to the claims.

The 30-year-old has filed to be dismissed from the 11 lawsuits against him, denying their allegations of misconduct and negligence, among multiple other claims, Chron reports.

A representative for the rapper also deemed him as ‘not legally liable’ for the tragedy, according to Rolling Stone.

The allegations were similarly denied by Live Nation and ScoreMore, who promoted the concert, alongside Convention Corporation and Harris County Sports.

However, as of today, December 8, the companies have not filed for dismissals like the rapper has.

According to Rolling Stone, the organisers of the festival have had a total of almost 300 lawsuits filed against them in Harris County.

Following the $2 billion lawsuit – filed on behalf of 282 plaintiffs – another lawsuit amounting to $10 billion was also put forward representing 1,547 attendees. A hearing has been scheduled for the latter on December 13.

As the amount of lawsuits has continued to grow, Daniel Petrocelli, a partner at O’Melveny & Myers LLP, has been hired by Scott to head up his legal team.