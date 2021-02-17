At Least 10 People Have Died In Texas As Temperatures Plummet In Cold Snap

PA Images

At least 10 people have died in Texas as the state battles a brutal cold snap, leaving millions without power amid historic temperatures.

Some areas of the US state dropped to as a low as -18C over the weekend. However, even two days later, three million homes didn’t have any power to keep residents warm during the night.

As a result of the energy grid failing due to overwhelming demand, some families have been left without heat for longer than 36 hours as Texas experiences its lowest temperatures in 30 years.

As reported by BuzzFeed News, at least 10 people have lost their lives amid the plummeting temperatures and lack of power. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said, ‘Whether you have power or not right now, there’s a possibility of power outages even after today. I know things are bleak, and it’s going to be a long week.’

One particularly worrying consequence of the lack of power is people turning to other sources of heat, such as barbeques or even cars, to provide them with warmth, causing a spike in carbon monoxide poisoning across the state.

At least 300 reports have been recorded, including an eight-year-old girl and her mother who fell unconscious and died while on the phone. As per BBC News, a Harris County doctor said, ‘It’s turning into a mini mass casualty event.’ Another official said, ‘This is an absolute public health disaster.’

Over in Sugar Land, a grandmother and three children were found dead on Tuesday, February 16, after a fireplace being used to keep warm without power caused a house fire.

In Houston, two men were found dead, suspected to have passed away due to exposure to cold temperatures; one was found on a street median, the other was found in a van. In Harris County, a man was killed by an oncoming car after stepping out his vehicle following a collision on the icy roads.

As reported by KSAT, an elderly man in North Bexar County was found dead outside his home. His wife said he may have been outside for as long as two hours before she found him unresponsive.

As the ‘Arctic outbreak’ grips the south of the US, at least 21 people have died across Texas, Louisiana, Kentucky, North Carolina and Missouri.

Extreme weather is expected to continue throughout this week, with 73% of the US said to be covered by snow and 150 Americans currently under winter storm warnings.

