At Least $100 Billion Stolen From Pandemic Relief Funds

Almost $100 billion has been stolen from from a relief fund aimed to help those worst affected by the pandemic.

On Tuesday, December 21, the US Secret Service reported that nearly $100 billion had been taken from relief programs originally set up to help businesses and people who lost their jobs as a result of coronavirus.

Roy Dotson, the agency’s national pandemic fraud recovery coordinator, said the estimate had been calculated based on Secret Service cases and data from the Labor Department and the Small Business Administration, with most of the figure resulting from unemployment fraud.

Dotson clarified that the estimated total did not include any cases of fraud in relation to coronavirus that had already been prosecuted by the Department of Justice, AP News reports.

Around $3.4 trillion has been dispersed across the US from such funds. And while the amount stolen is only around 3% of this, Dotson said the amount stolen shows the ‘sheer size of the pot is enticing to criminals’.

While fraud surrounding personal protective equipment (PPE) was prioritised by law enforcement at the beginning of the pandemic, officials have now turned their attention to the exploitation of relief funding, after federal funding through the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act gained worldwide attention from criminal organisations.

Dotson said:

The Secret Service currently has more than 900 active criminal investigations into fraud specific to pandemic-related relief funds. That’s a combination of pandemic benefits and all the other benefits programs too. Every state has been hit, some harder than others. The Secret Service is hitting the ground running, trying to recover everything we can, including funds stolen from both federal and state programs.

Improper payment of unemployment benefits amounted to around $87 billion, according to the Labor Department. It stated that much of it could be down to fraudulent activity.

More than $1.2 billion from unemployment insurance and loan fraud has so far been seized by the Secret Service, and it has worked together with financial partners and states to reverse transactions on fraudulently obtained funds, which amounted to more than $2.3 billion.

The Secret Service currently has more than 900 active criminal investigations into pandemic fraud. There are cases in every state, and so far 100 people have been arrested.

More than 150 defendants have been prosecuted in relation to fraud, across more than 95 criminal cases.

It was uncovered that funds fraudulently obtained through the Paycheck Protection Program amounted to a cash total of $75 million. The money was found to have been used to purchase extravagant goods and real estate properties.

The Paycheck Protection Program was first established in March 2020 as part of the CARES act. Its purpose was to provide support to small businesses who struggled during lockdowns by providing them with low-interest loans.

Dotson concluded: ‘Can we stop fraud? Will we? No, but I think we can definitely prosecute those that need to be prosecuted and we can do our best to recover as much fraudulent pandemic funds that we can.’

