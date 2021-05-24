At Least 150 Arrested After TikTokers Clash With Police At Influencer’s Birthday Party

ACatWithNews/shanermurph/Twitter

A TikToker’s birthday party turned into a street brawl over the weekend after more than 2,500 people showed up to the event.

The Huntington Beach Police Department said it had made at least 150 arrests, including several minors, after some attendees at the party in the California beach community began vandalising property and throwing objects including rocks and fireworks at police officers attempting to disperse the crowd.

Thousands of people had reportedly taken up an open-invite posted on TikTok by a teenager named Adrian, with The Independent saying that some had even travelled from out of state.

In a since-deleted TikTok post under the hashtag #AdriansKickBack, the user invited fans to his bonfire party near Lifeguard Station 13 on Huntington Beach, with the caption ‘BYOE’ (bring your own everything).

The hashtag has since received a massive 267 million views on the app, with police saying that at least 400 people had travelled to the area by Friday – 24 hours before the event was due to start. By Saturday night, the crowd had grown to several thousand and eventually spilled out onto the street, where some groups began stopping traffic, vandalising property and letting fireworks off in the street.

In a statement, Huntington Beach Police said:

The initial crowd at the beach grew in size and moved to the downtown area where it was estimated to be over 2,500… As the crowd size continued to grow rapidly, large groups disbursed into various locations throughout the area, throwing bottles, rocks, fireworks, and other items at officers

At around 11.30pm, the incident was declared an unlawful assembly, with an emergency curfew put in place in the area.

Videos posted from the scene on TikTok and Snapchat showed partygoers running away from the police as loud bangs could be heard in the background.

The incident has received mixed reactions on social media, with some people criticising the police for what they described as a heavy-handed response to the partygoers.

‘More police showed up to disperse teenagers in Huntington Beach than to disperse insurrectionists in the Capitol,’ one person tweeted, while another wrote, ‘I actually find it f*****g hilarious that the huntington beach pd is doing more to stop a bunch [of] kids from having a party than they did when white nationalists held a rally there.’