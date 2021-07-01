unilad
Advert

At Least 17 Injured After LAPD Explodes 5,000 Pounds Worth Of Illegal Fireworks

by : Cameron Frew on : 01 Jul 2021 11:36
CBS Los Angeles

At least 17 people, including police and bystanders, have been injured in Los Angeles after thousands of pounds worth of illegal fireworks exploded.

The ‘major’ blast took place yesterday, June 30, at around 7.30pm local time. Around 5,000lb of fireworks and explosives were seized from a home in the Historic South-Central neighbourhood earlier in the day.

Advert

The LAPD’s bomb squad was preparing to safely detonate some of the explosives in a vehicle designed to withstand such force, along with the fireworks – however, it ended in catastrophic damage to the containment vehicle and surrounding injuries.

Loading…

Nine LAPD officers and a federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent suffered minor injuries, as per NBC News. Three civilians in the area suffered moderate injuries, three others suffered minor injuries, and one person was treated at the scene of the blast but was not taken to hospital.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said: ‘This vessel should have been able to safely dispose of that material. And you saw the resulting damage, and the total catastrophic failure of that containment vehicle… clearly protocols were followed and pursued, but something happened in that containment vehicle that should have not happened and we don’t know why. We intend to find out why.’

Advert

Paul Sanchez, a KTLA photojournalist who was filming the vehicle at the time of the explosion, told the Los Angeles Times: ‘It didn’t knock me to the ground, but it was almost like someone had thrown a football-style block.’

At first, his hearing wasn’t coming back, ‘which sent me into a panic… my reporter was talking to me and it just sounded like he was one of the parents from the Peanuts cartoons, combined with a ringing in my ears.’ Sanchez has since recovered and can hear fine again.

A 27-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of reckless or malicious possession of a destructive device, with the possibility of extra charges of child endangerment due to his 10-year-old brother staying at home with him, the chief said.

Advert

L.A mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted: ‘I’ve directed the LAPD to conduct a full investigation into this incident, so we can better understand why this happened. Illegal fireworks pose a great danger and can cost lives. We will prosecute those who use or possess them to the fullest extent of the law.’

Moore said the LAPD will be reviewing the actions taken by officers to see ‘what we can do to avoid this type of circumstance from ever happening again.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

White Influencer Who Got Cosmetic Surgery To ‘Look Korean’ Defends 18 Operations
Life

White Influencer Who Got Cosmetic Surgery To ‘Look Korean’ Defends 18 Operations

Swimming Hats Designed For Afro Hair Banned From The Olympics
Sport

Swimming Hats Designed For Afro Hair Banned From The Olympics

Weight Loss Device That Locks Jaw Shut To ‘Tackle Obesity’ Sparks Outrage
Health

Weight Loss Device That Locks Jaw Shut To ‘Tackle Obesity’ Sparks Outrage

That’s So Raven’s Kyle Massey Charged With Sending Explicit Videos To 13-Year-Old Girl
Film and TV

That’s So Raven’s Kyle Massey Charged With Sending Explicit Videos To 13-Year-Old Girl

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: News, Fireworks, Los Angeles, no-article-matching, Now, US

Credits

NBC News and 2 others

  1. NBC News

    17 injured in blast after Los Angeles police seized fireworks

  2. CBS Los Angeles/YouTube

    At Least 9 Injured In Illegal Fireworks Explosion In South LA

  3. Los Angeles Times

    At least 17 hurt in explosion during LAPD detonation of illegal fireworks

 