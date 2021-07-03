unilad
Advert

At Least 19 People Missing After Powerful Mudslide Hits Japan

by : Tim Horner on : 03 Jul 2021 08:55
japan mudslide 19 people missingPA Images

Nineteen people are missing after a powerful mudslide swept through a seaside town south-west of Tokyo, Japan.

Disaster management officials say the mudslide happened on Saturday morning, July 3, in the town of Atami, which is known for its hot springs.

Advert

The mudslide occurred in the area called Isuzan after a period of torrential rain hit the Shizuoka prefecture, CNN reports.

Mudslide in Japan (PA Images)PA Images

Footage from the area showed a mass of mud and earth collide with buildings, completely burying some of them in Atami city. Onlookers were seen to be fleeing as the mud ploughed across the road.

Firefighters and police are now looking for the missing people.

Advert

Around 2.00pm local time, roughly 2,830 households were without power due to the mudslide. Dozens others are said to have been buried, as officials say the number of missing people could grow.

According to Prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama, per Sky News, some residents of Izusan are said to have been evacuated.

Sugiyama said it had been raining hard in the area for some time. Experts said dirt and soil were loosened as a result of the rain, increasing the likelihood of mudslides in areas with valleys and mountains.

Advert

Evacuation warnings have been issued across the area.

Japan’s prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, has called for an emergency taskforce to respond to the crisis, ABC News reports, as local government has requested military assistance to help with its rescue operation.

In the 72-hour period before the mudslide, many areas in Japan marked the highest levels of rainfall for July; Atami experienced rainfall of 313mm in the 48 hours up to midnight on Saturday, far above July’s average of 242.5mm, Japan Times reports.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Vera Wang Praised For ‘Eternal Youth’ As She Celebrates 72nd Birthday
Celebrity

Vera Wang Praised For ‘Eternal Youth’ As She Celebrates 72nd Birthday

Protestors Topple Queen Elizabeth And Victoria Statues After 1000 Indigenous Children Discovered In Mass Graves
News

Protestors Topple Queen Elizabeth And Victoria Statues After 1000 Indigenous Children Discovered In Mass Graves

China Sends Terrifying Warning To Rest Of The World On Communist Party’s 100th Birthday
News

China Sends Terrifying Warning To Rest Of The World On Communist Party’s 100th Birthday

Bill Gates Hosted Nude Pool Parties And ‘Happier Drunk’, Biographer Claims
Technology

Bill Gates Hosted Nude Pool Parties And ‘Happier Drunk’, Biographer Claims

Tim Horner

Tim Horner is a senior social editor at UNILAD and not just because he was born in the 1980s. He graduated from University College Falmouth with a BA Journalism degree when the internet still consisted of Ceefax and Teletext and telephones were connected to the land.

Topics: News, Japan, no-article-matching, Now, Tokyo

Credits

CNN

  1. CNN

    About 20 people missing after mudslide wipes out homes in Japan's Atami city

 