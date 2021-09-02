unilad
Advert

At Least 22 Dead In New York Flash Flood Chaos

by : Hannah Smith on : 02 Sep 2021 16:10
At Least 22 Dead In New York Flash Flood ChaosPA Images

The death toll following widespread flash flooding in New York and New Jersey has risen to at least 22, as the remnants of Hurricane Ida left both states under a state of emergency.

Record rainfall and strong winds brought severe floods and tornadoes to the area on Wednesday, September 1. Among those confirmed to have died was a two-year-old boy.

Advert
Fire crews rescue a woman trapped in floods (PA Images)PA

Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell said they were assessing ‘widespread damage’ following the storm, which caused the entire New York City subway network to be suspended and saw some people forced to be rescued from their cars as they became submerged under rapidly rising floodwater.

It’s been reported that several of those killed in the flooding died after becoming trapped in basements, while several buildings were destroyed by a tornado in Mullica Hill, New Jersey.

According to NBC, 3 inches of rain fell in an hour in Central Park, NYC and Newark, NJ – the most ever recorded for either area. The National Weather Service said that between 6 and 10 inches of rain fell in the area over the course of several hours, as they issued the first-ever Flash Flood Emergency for New York City.

Advert

In New York City, all non-emergency vehicles were ordered to stay off the road after the city issued an overnight travel ban, with people urged not to travel even after the ban expired.

The deputy chief of police in Passaic, NJ, Louis Gentile, warned residents to stay off the streets, saying that emergency vehicles had also been trapped in floods.

‘We have fire trucks stuck, we have ambulances stuck, we have people that are still stuck and not getting out of the water,’ he said, adding ‘It’s very serious.’

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

School Investigating Teacher Who Encouraged Students To Pledge Allegiance To Pride Flag
News

School Investigating Teacher Who Encouraged Students To Pledge Allegiance To Pride Flag

Russian Sushi Chain Features Black Man In Advert, Receives Death Threats From Hate Group
Food

Russian Sushi Chain Features Black Man In Advert, Receives Death Threats From Hate Group

Violinist Serenades Residents Stuck In Traffic While Evacuating Devastating Caldor Wildfire
News

Violinist Serenades Residents Stuck In Traffic While Evacuating Devastating Caldor Wildfire

Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Leaks DM From Scott Disick Slamming Her PDA With Travis Barker
Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Leaks DM From Scott Disick Slamming Her PDA With Travis Barker

Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith is a London-based journalist at UNILAD. After studying History at UCL she worked for print publications on both sides of the pond, including spells at Harper's Magazine and The Times, before graduating with an MA in Newspaper Journalism from City, University of London.

Topics: News, Hurricane Ida, New Jersey, new york city, no-article-matching

Credits

NBC

  1. NBC

    Toddler among at least 22 dead as Ida batters New York, New Jersey with record rain and floods

 