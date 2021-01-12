At Least 25 Domestic Terrorism Cases Have Been Opened After Capitol Riots

At Least 25 Domestic Terrorism Cases Bave Been Opened After Capitol Riots PA Images

At least 25 domestic terrorism cases have been opened in the wake of last week’s Capitol riot in Washington D.C.

The riot took place on Wednesday, January 6, and saw hundreds of Trump supporters break into the Capitol in a bid to stop President-elect Joe Biden’s victory being certified.

Advert 10

Five people died during the riots, one being a Capitol police officer.

U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy reportedly confirmed the new domestic cases to Representative Jason Crow, a member of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, over the weekend.

PA

As per Reuters, McCarthy told Crow that the Pentagon was aware of ‘further possible threats posed by would-be terrorists’.

Advert 10

The FBI have also reported of potential threats and said that armed protests are being planned in all US state capitols during inauguration week, including in Washington DC.

Summarising his phone call with McCarthy, Crow said:

Long guns, Molotov cocktails, explosive devices and zip ties were recovered, which suggests a greater disaster was narrowly averted.

McCarthy however assured Crow that the Pentagon, local and federal law enforcements were coordinating security preparations after Steven Sund’s requests for National Guard backup at last week’s riot were denied several times.

Advert 10

PA

McCarthy blamed the slow National Guard deployment on ‘lack of coordination and preparation’ at the operations centre.

He reportedly said to Crow, as per CBS Denver:

Due to a lack of coordination and preparation, there was not a functioning operations center in the Pentagon to manage the Guard presence and direct additional resources, leaving senior DOD officials to manage the situation by tracking down previously unknown contacts of local law enforcement and making ad hoc calls in an office environment.

Advert 10

There are concerns that some those involved in Wednesday’s events may have been military personnel, and as a consequence, Crow asked McCarthy for any National Guards deployed for the inauguration to undergo a review by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) beforehand to ensure that they’re not ‘sympathetic to domestic terrorists’.

NY: Pro-Trump riot in Washington DC PA Images

The Justice Department recently arrested Larry Rendell Brock, reported Reuters, who was spotted holding a white flex cuff during the protests. The cuffs are apparently used by law enforcement to restrain subjects.

Brock was charged with one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on the grounds of the Capitol.

Advert 10

Several others have also been arrested following Wednesday’s riot including Richard Barnett, who was pictured sat at Nancy Pelosi’s desk.