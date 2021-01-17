At Least 28 Active Police Officers Now Linked To US Capitol Riot PA

At least 28 officers from police forces across the US are suspected of participating in the riots at the US Capitol on January 6, which left five people dead.

This includes David Ellis, a police chief from New Hampshire, who told a reporter at the rally that he condemned the assault on the Capitol, but added, ‘there’s a lot of Trump supporters that are awesome people, like me’.

Two more officers, TJ Robertson and Jacob Fracker, who serve in the Rocky Mount police department of Virginia have been placed on administrative leave after photos emerged of them inside the Capitol building.

Officers fighting off rioters at the Capitol

Another officer who was in attendance, Chris West of Oklahoma, denied breaking any laws but two posts from his now-deleted Facebook account read: ‘I’m okay with using whatever means necessary to preserve America and save FREEDOM & LIBERTY… I want several in Congress… in prison, or worse,’ as The Appeal reports.

These are just a handful of the officers identified by the organisation, which has collated a spreadsheet that documents the details of all the police officers across the country being linked to the riots.

Ohio Representative Tim Ryan told The Appeal that two Capitol Police officers were suspended and at least 10 others are being investigated for their behaviour during the riots.

Congress Finalises Biden's Presidential Win After Violent Delay At The Capitol

One of the suspended officers wore a MAGA hat and ‘started directing people around the building,’ while the other was an officer who was filmed posing for a selfie with rioters.

Houston Police Chief, Art Acevedo, told Time that ‘any police officer sworn to protect the constitution and the rule of law [who is] found to have engaged in the attack on the Capitol will be facing some very severe sanctions’.

‘To think that there were police officers who participated in this plot against our country and this attack against our country, it’s heart-wrenching. It’s a fireable offence,’ he said.