At Least 32 People Dead And 66 Injured After Two Trains Crash In Egypt

At least 32 people have died and 66 injured after two trains crashed in the Egyptian province of Sohag, according to a statement by Egypt’s health ministry.

Dozens of ambulances were sighted at the scene, where images reveal the two trains had been completely derailed near a body of water.

Many passengers were said to be trapped under the wreckage, video footage taken at the scene suggests, with other people seen trying to pull them to safety.

Some victims appeared to be unconscious, while others were seen to have severe injuries. Bystanders helped to carry bodies from the wreckage, laying them out on the ground close to the site of the collision.

As reported by the Mirror, a security source said:

The trains collided while going at not very high speeds, which led to the destruction of two carriages and a third to overturn.

The cause of the crash, which happened near the Nile-side town of Tahta, situated approximately 365km (230 miles) south of Cairo, has been attributed to the emergency brakes being pulled.

According to Egypt’s railway authority, the emergency brakes were pulled by ‘unknown individuals’, causing one train to stop and the other to collide with it from behind. The public prosecutor’s office has reportedly ordered an investigation into the accident.

The railway system in Egypt is said to have ‘a history of badly maintained equipment and poor management,’ AP News reports.

Official figures reveal that 1,793 train accidents took place in 2017 alone in Egypt, while in 2018, a passenger train derailed close to the southern city of Aswan. At least six people were injured in the accident, which led to authorities firing the chief of Egypt’s railways.

Also in 2018, there was a deadly collision between a passenger train and a cargo train, which left at least 12 people dead, including a child.

The day after the accident, President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi stated that the government didn’t have the approximate 250 billion Egyptian pounds, or $14.1 billion, required to overhaul the insufficient railway system.

The year before, 43 people died after two passenger trains collided just outside the Mediterranean port city of Alexandria, while at least 51 people died when two commuter trains crash near Cairo in 2016.

The deadliest train crash in Egypt happened in 2002, when more than 300 people died after a fire erupted in a speeding train that had been headed to southern Egypt from Cairo.