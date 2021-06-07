At Least 40 Dead, 50 Injured After Two Trains Collide In Horrifying Crash

PA Images

At least 40 people are said to have died following a collision between two trains in Ghotki, Pakistan.

The incident took place around 4.00am this morning, June 7, which left 50 others injured – several of whom are said to be in a critical condition.

According to reports, one train derailed on its way to the Sindh province and landed on another track. The other train filled with people then collided with the derailed train and overturned.

It’s currently unclear what caused the derailment.

PA Images

This morning’s devastating ordeal comes after the country has had several similar train accidents in recent years.

Despite this, Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan has said he is ‘shocked’ by the fatal crash, which saw eight train carriages completely destroyed.

He tweeted today, ‘Shocked by the horrific train accident at Ghotki early this morning leaving 30 passengers dead. Have asked Railway Minister to reach site & ensure medical assistance to injured & support for families of the dead. Ordering comprehensive investigation into railway safety faultlines’.

A spokesperson told Dawn a relief train was sent to the site of the wreckage, in addition to police and other officials carrying out rescue missions.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement:

Engineer resources moved to carry out necessary relief and rescue work. Army special Engineer Team Urban Search and Rescue being heli-lifted from Rawalpindi to incident site to speed up relief and rescue efforts.

‘Relief goods [are] being prepared and will be dispatched shortly,’ it added.

After the incident, there were reports of 15 to 20 passengers still trapped inside the wreckage. Officials described the rescue mission as ‘challenging,’ and said the death toll is likely to increase. Ghotki Deputy Commissioner Usman Abdullah said, ‘This is a challenging task. It will take time to use heavy machinery to free citizens [still trapped].’

Sadly these predications proved accurate after the death toll later increased to 40. Initial reports said that 30 had died as a result of the collision.

PA Images

Today’s incident comes less than a year after Pakistan’s last fatal train accident, which killed 20 people in July 2020, when a Shah Hussain Express train collided into a coaster near Sheikhupura in Punjab.

This occurred just four months after another devastating accident that left 19 people dead after a bus was hit by a train at an unmanned railway crossing.

