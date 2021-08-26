At Least 60 People Killed In Kabul Terror Attack, According To New Reports
According to the latest report from Afghanistan, at least 60 people have been killed during the terror attacks in Kabul.
A senior health official in the UK has told BBC that at least 60 people are confirmed dead and another 140 people are being treated for injuries sustained during the two bombings that rocked Kabul on Thursday.
The previous death toll reported earlier this morning was 13 people dead, but as more reports surface, that number continued to rise. So far only the a senior health official from the UK has reported 60 deaths, according to BBC.
Another update regards the number of US Marines who died during the attacks. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirmed earlier that “a number of U.S. service members were killed in today’s ‘complex attack’ at Kabul airport.”
Initial reports stated that four US Marines had died, but that number has since risen to at least 12 US service members, which is 11 marines and a Navy medic who lost their lives, according to BBC.
Gen Kenneth McKenzie of US Central Command said there are still around 1,000 US citizens in Afghanistan at this time. ‘We’ll continue to execute the mission despite this attack,’ he added.
In a statement, spokesperson John Kirby said:
We can confirm that a number of US service members were killed in today’s complex attack at Kabul airport. A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones and teammates of all those killed and injured.
The Pentagon confirmed that two explosions took place in short succession in Kabul, the second of which is believed to have been a car bomb detonated near the Baron hotel, which had been being used by British troops for processing.
In a briefing on Thursday, Gen McKenzie said that the attacks were attributed to ISIS and that more attacks are expected. He also said that the US is currently working with the Taliban in order to do ‘everything we can to prepare for these attacks’. He concluded by saying that ‘The threat from Isis is completely real, we expect those attacks to continue.’
