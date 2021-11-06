At Least 91 Dead After Fuel Tanker Explodes In Sierra Leone

@TheInsiderPaper/Twitter

At least 91 people have been killed following a huge explosion involving a fuel tanker in Sierra Leone.

The incident, which occurred in the country’s capital city Freetown late on Friday, November 5, saw the tanker collide with a lorry at a busy junction, spilling fuel onto the road before igniting.

Advert 10

@PresidentBio/Twitter

According to local media and eyewitnesses, the fire engulfed vehicles and bystanders, with footage showing burnt-out cars and bodies surrounding the wreckage. More than 90 bodies were received by the morgue, with more than 100 others treated in local hospitals in the city.

BBC News reporter Umaru Fofana said that when the explosion occurred motorists had been attempting to collect leaking fuel from the tanker, causing a traffic jam at the junction in the east of the city. According to other outlets some people were trapped in their vehicles, with a bus ‘full of people’ also reportedly caught in the flames.

Advert 10

In a statement issued on Twitter, Sierra Leone president Julius Maada Bio said:

Deeply disturbed by the tragic fires and the horrendous loss of life around the Wellington PMB area. My profound sympathies with families who have lost loved ones and those who have been maimed as a result. My Government will do everything to support affected families.

The accident is the second major fire to have occurred in Freetown this year, with more than 80 people injured and thousands made homeless when a blaze broke out in one of the city’s slums in March.