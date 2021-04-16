unilad
At Least Eight People Killed In Mass Shooting At Indianapolis FedEx Building, Police Confirm

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 16 Apr 2021 08:47
At Least Eight People Killed In Mass Shooting At Indianapolis FedEx Building, Police Confirm NBC/WISH-TV

Police have confirmed that at least eight people have been killed at a mass shooting in Indianapolis.

The ordeal took place late last night and into the early hours of this morning, April 16, at a FedEx facility in the city.

The gunman has also died by suicide after opening fire at the building where more than 4,500 people work.

Initially there were reports of ‘mass casualties’ as a result of the shooting, but it has since come to light that eight people have been pronounced dead at the scene, CNN reports. There are also multiple others being treated for gunshot wounds at nearby hospitals.

In the wake of the shooter’s death, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has said that there is no further, active threat to the community.

Police spokeswoman Officer Genae Cook added that it’s too early to tell if the shooter was an FedEx employee or not, NBC News reports. The motive also remains unclear.

WISH TVWISH TV

FedEx has since released a statement explaining that it’s aware of the situation and that ‘safety is [their] top priority, and [their] thoughts are with all those who are affected.’

There have been several mass shootings in the US in recent weeks including one in Virginia last month which left two people dead. Meanwhile, yesterday’s mass shooting marks the fourth to have happened in Indianapolis this year.

Indiana Congressman André Carson has since tweeted his sadness about the situation. He wrote:

I am heartbroken by the mass shooting at the FedEx facility here in Indianapolis and praying for all affected by this tragedy. I am communicating with local authorities to get all details of the attack and my office stands ready to help everyone affected any way we can.

Family members of those who work at the FedEx facility have been advised to go to the nearby Holiday Inn Express.

Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sergeant John Perrine wrote on Twitter, ‘Family members of Fedex Employees who are attempting to come to the scene please go to the Holiday Inn Express at 8555 Stansted Drive, Indianapolis.’

Following the incident, FedEx is now said to be looking into its policy of employees having to give up their phones while inside warehouses. Journalist Matthew Keys tweeted, ‘FedEx says it will re-evaluate its policy of having employees give up and lock their phones inside warehouses and sorting facilities following tonight’s mass shooting at a facility in Indianapolis.’

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

