At Least Five Killed In Ohio As America Rocked By Another Mass Shooting

At least five people have been killed by a shooter in Ohio after they opened fire in an apartment building.

The shooting is believed to have taken place sometime between 1pm and 5pm local time on Monday, May 24, at the residential building in West Jefferson, Ohio.

Police were called to the scene following a report from a passerby at around 5.30pm, at which time they secured the scene and started looking for a suspect and evidence.

Three victims are said to have been found inside an apartment in the building, while ‘others’ were found outside, according to West Jefferson Police Chief Chris Floyd. Police have not confirmed the identities or the exact number of victims at this time, but the chief’s comments indicate at least five people were killed.

The apartment building where the shooting took place is located on a dead-end road, so police are now attempting to determine the motive for the shooting and whether it was intentional.

Per ABC 6 News, Floyd said, ‘We don’t know whether it’s a robbery, a target, we don’t know at this point. Something brought somebody to a dead-end street.’

It has reportedly been years since a murder last took place in West Jefferson, which is home to about 4,000 people and is located roughly 20 miles west of the state’s capital city, Columbus.

In the wake of the incident, police have asked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to assist in the investigation, with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office also on the scene.

The shooting came just one day after three people lost their lives and at least three others were injured in a shooting at a bar in Youngstown, Ohio in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police responded to the scene at the Torch Club Bar and Grill at around 2am, when patrol officers and officers from the neighbourhood response unit began to administer first aid to several victims near the bar.

Two of those who lost their lives were identified as 19-year-old Mikquan Stevens and 23-year-old Rayshaun Clay, WFMJ News reports. Like the West Jefferson shooting, police have not yet released details on possible suspects.

The incidents mark two of a total of 230 mass shootings that have taken place in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as having a minimum of four victims, either injured or killed, not including the shooter.

Gun violence in general continues to be an issue in the US, with almost 30 people having been shot in New York City this weekend alone.