At Least Four Killed, Including Child, In California Mass Shooting

PA

At least four people, including one child, have been killed in a mass shooting in California.

Police were called to an office building in Orange, a city in southern California, at around 5.30 pm to reports of an active shooter.

The suspected shooter is now in hospital in critical condition after he was shot by police who attended the scene.

According to a police statement, a further two victims were injured during the shooting and are being treated in hospital, but their current condition remains unclear.

PA

California governor Davin Newsom said the news was ‘horrifying and heartbreaking’. ‘Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight,’ he wrote in a tweet.

Katie Porter, a representative for California, said she was deeply saddened by the reports.

‘I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more. My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely,’ she said.

It is the third major mass shooting in the country in recent weeks.

Also this month, a 21-year old suspected shooter opened fire at three spas and massage parlours in Atlanta, killing eight people. Six Asian women were among those dead, however, authorities declined to confirm that the attack was racially-motivated.

Less than a week later, a shooter killed 10 people, including one police officer, at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. The alleged attacker now faces 10 counts of murder.

The shootings have ignited a debate around gun rights and whether or not the public should be able to own assault-type weapons.

Following the shooting in Colorado, Joe Biden pledged to use all the resources at his disposal to reform gun laws. Speaking from the White House, the president urged Congress to implement a ban on assault-type weapons.

PA Images

‘I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common-sense steps that will save the lives in the future, and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,’ he said, as per BBC News.

He added: ‘I got that done when I was a senator. It passed. It was a law for the longest time, and it brought down these mass killings. We should do it again.’

Biden helped bring in a ban on assault-style weapons as a senator in 1994; however, the ban was allowed to expire in 2004.

Calls to reform gun laws have been largely criticised by Republicans, with a recent IPSOS poll finding that 86% of Republicans think Biden should focus on protecting the right to own a gun as opposed to reducing gun violence.

‘This is not and should not be a partisan issue. This is an American issue. It will save lives. American lives. And we have to act,’ Biden said.