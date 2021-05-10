unilad
At Least Nine Mass Shootings Across US This Weekend

by : Hannah Smith on : 10 May 2021 15:45
At Least Nine Mass Shootings Across US This WeekendPA Images

Towns and cities across the United States were marred by gun violence over the weekend, with at least nine mass shootings taking place in just over 48 hours.

Fifteen people were killed and more than 30 injured in the incidents, which took place across seven states beginning Friday night and ending late on Sunday.

California alone saw three people killed in three separate mass shootings, including two in LA county. In neighbouring Arizona, multiple people were injured with one person killed in incident involving multiple shooters at a hotel in Phoenix, while in St. Louis County, Missouri, two people died in a shooting in a park, with witnesses describing a truck pulling up and opening fire on a ‘neighbourhood celebration’.

Six people killed in Colorado Springs shootingPA Images

‘It was all peaceful and beautiful’ Willoid Williams told local news station KMOV, ‘and next thing you know… gunfire just erupted.’

The deadliest shooting of the weekend took place in Colorado Springs, where six people were killed at a birthday party. In a statement, Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said ‘words fall short to describe the tragedy that took place this morning. From the officers who responded to the shooting to the investigators still on scene, we are all left incredibly shaken.’

Nine mass shootings in one weekendPA Images

Most of the victims of the nine shootings were under the age of 25, including a number of teenagers, per CNN.

The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as involving four or more casualties, not including any perpetrators. NBC reports that the past year has seen a record spike in mass shootings, with 194 recorded across the US since the start of 2021.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

