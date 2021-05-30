At Least Two Killed And 22 Injured After Armed Group Fires At Miami Rap Concert

PA Images

Two people have been killed in a shooting during a concert in Miami, Florida.

In addition to the two deceased, at least 22 people are said to have been injured in the ordeal, which took place in the early hours of this morning, May 30.

Those injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, and police have confirmed that one of the injured is in a critical condition.

The shooting took place at El Mula Banquet Hall, where people had gone to attend a rap concert. It’s currently unknown who was performing at the time.

PA

It is reported that three people exited a white vehicle armed with assault rifles and handguns before ‘firing indiscriminately into the crowd’, as per BBC News.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez III confirmed the news of the ordeal on Twitter, writing earlier today, ‘I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died. These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims.’

The suspects are yet to be found after they fled the scene shortly after the shooting.

Many people have responded to the police director’s tweet calling on tighter gun control restrictions to be implemented in the country.

In a separate statement, Ramirez added, as per CNN, ‘This type of gun violence has to stop. Every weekend, it’s the same thing. This is targeted. This is definitely not random.’

In the wake of the shooters still being at large, American businessman and TV personality Marcus Lemonis has pledged to give $100,000 to anyone who can help police track down the shooters.

He wrote on Twitter, ‘I’m offering a $100,000 reward to help authorities in my hometown @MiamiDadePD arrest and convict the suspect/suspects.’

Ramirez quote-tweeted Lemonis’s post writing, ‘Grateful for this contribution @marcuslemonis! This is our community, we are stronger together. We need our county to step up with information. If you know something, you can remain anonymous by calling @CrimeStopper305.’

This is thought to have been the second shooting to have taken place in Miami this weekend, after one person was killed and six others were injured on Friday night, May 28.

Those behind Friday’s attack are also yet to be identified, and police are searching for a silver Nissan Maxima in connection to the shooting.