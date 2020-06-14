Atlanta Cop Who Fatally Shot Rayshard Brooks At Wendy's Drive-Thru Is Fired Atlanta Police Department

Two nights ago, June 12, 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was shot by police outside a Wendy’s drive-thru.

In the time since, protesters have set fire to the restaurant, blocked a major highway in the city and, once again, demanded justice. Now, Atlanta’s police chief Erika Shields has resigned, and one of the officers involved has been sacked from the force.

Brooks, an unarmed black man, was shot by police after an altercation in the Wendy’s car park. Police were called to the scene when Brooks was reported to be asleep in his car and blocking others at the drive-thru. After reportedly failing a sobriety test, Brooks tried to run from the officers. They gave chase, and subsequently opened fire on the 27-year-old.

You can watch bodycam footage of the incident here. Warning, includes scenes some viewers may find upsetting:

Brooks was taken to hospital but sadly died. On Saturday, June 13, protesters surrounded the Wendy’s restaurant where the incident took place, before moving down Interstate 75/85, bringing traffic to a standstill, CNN reports. Earlier that day, police had tried to disperse the crowd that had gathered, using flash bangs and tear gas.

The killing of Brooks is currently being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Once the GBI concludes its investigation of the incident, the case will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney.

Police chief Erika Shields has stepped down in the wake of Friday’s shooting. She had served as police chief since 2016, working in the Atlanta police department for more than 20 years. Shields is said to be continuing to work with the department in another role.

In a statement, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said, via BBC News:

Because of her desire that Atlanta be a model of what meaningful reform should look like across this country, Chief Shields has offered to immediately step aside as police chief so that the city may move forward with urgency and rebuilding the trust so desperately needed throughout our communities.

Speaking at a press conference, Bottoms added, ‘I do not believe that this was a justified use of deadly force,’ The Guardian reports.

Garrett Rolfe, one of the police officers involved, had served the force for six years, and has now been dismissed. Devin Bronsan, the other officer involved, has been on the force for two years, and has been put on administrative duty.

You can watch the entire police bodycam footage from the incident here:

This is said to be the 48th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate this year.