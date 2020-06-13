Atlanta Police Fatally Shoot Black Man At Wendy’s Drive-Thru

Atlanta Police Fatally Shoot Black Man In Back At Wendy's Drive-Thru Oskaer__13/Twitter

Atlanta Police have reportedly fatally shot a black man at a Wendy’s drive-thru after someone complained he was sleeping in his car.

Advert

The incident took place last night, June 12, at around 10.30pm after the man, believed to be 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, was said to be asleep at wheel and blocking other cars at the drive-thru.

Two officers apparently tried to arrest Brooks after he failed a sobriety test. The man is said to have resisted, and officers wrestled him to the ground. As the man got up, police said he had taken one of the officer’s tasers.

The other officer is then said to have deployed his own taser, causing Brooks to run away. It’s then reported the officers gave chase, subsequently opening fire on the man.

shooting Kai Northcott/Facebook

Advert

Brooks was taken to hospital after being shot but sadly died during surgery, ABC News reports.

The case is currently being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Once the GBI concludes its investigation of the incident, the case will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney.

This is said to be the 48th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate this year.

Atlanta Police Fatally Shoot Black Man In Back At Wendy’s Drive-Thru Kai Northcott/Facebook

Video reportedly captured at the time of the incident has been shared on social media.

In one clip, an apparent eyewitness can be heard saying:

I saw [the officers] talking to him for 20 minutes, dude – unarmed, non-violent. Nothing wrong with the way he conducted himself whatsoever, and you pull a f*cking gun to him? Wow. I feel like both of your careers are definitely done because you just shot a man.

A video, uploaded to Facebook, was recorded by another person who attended the scene after the incident occurred. In it, lots people can be seen standing near the police tape. The crowd can later be heard saying ‘there ain’t no justice in this town’.

Advert

Uprising- Atlanta, day 15: APD has shot an unarmed black man in the back Posted by Kai Northcott on Friday, June 12, 2020

Another man can be heard saying: ‘Everybody say it ain’t about colour, but it is about colour. It is about colour because [the police] make it about colour.’

One of the officers involved was also taken to hospital to be treated for injuries, but was later released.

Atlanta, like many cities across America and the world, has held large scale protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who died at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25.