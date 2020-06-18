Atlanta Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Rayshard Brooks Charged With Murder
The former Atlanta Police Department officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks has been charged with felony murder, on top of 10 other charges.
Garrett Rolfe was fired by the department after shooting Brooks in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant on Friday, June 12.
Another officer, Devin Brosnan, is facing a total of three charges, which include aggravated assault and violation of oath. Brosnan, who is acting as a cooperating witness for the state, has been placed on administrative leave.
According to accounts from both witnesses and police officers, Brooks, 27, had fallen asleep in his vehicle while queuing at a Wendy’s drive-thru.
When charging Rolfe and Officer Brosnan, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard stated that Brooks had posed no threat to the police officers’ safety, noting that he had ‘followed every instruction’.
As can be seen in body-cam footage taken that night, Brooks was never informed he was being arrested for driving under the influence. After failing a sobriety test, he had asked officers whether he would be allowed to walk home.
As reported by NBC News, Howard has told members of the press that Brooks had appeared ‘almost jovial’, and ‘never presented himself as a threat’.
More than 40 minutes later, Brooks struggled as Rolfe put him in handcuffs, wrestling a Taser from the officers, which he then fired behind him. Brooks was shot twice in the back as he ran, and died following surgery. His death has been ruled a homicide.
After the shooting, the officers failed to provide medical attention for two minutes and 12 seconds, with Rolfe kicking Brooks as he lay on the ground.
Howard said:
When we examined the videotape and in our discussions with witnesses, what we discovered is during the two minutes and 12 seconds, Officer Rolfe actually kicked Mr. Brooks while he laid on the ground, while he was there fighting for his life.
Secondly, from the videotape, we were able to see that the other officer, Officer Brosnan, actually stood on Mr. Brooks’ shoulders while he was there struggling for his life.
As per NBC News, Rolfe’s attorney has stated that the shooting was justified, claiming that Rolfe had feared for his life, and the lives of those in the parking lot, when he shot Brooks.
