Atlantic City Is Auctioning Off The Chance To Demolish Donald Trump’s Old Casino

Atlantic City is auctioning off the chance to demolish Trump’s old casino in a bid to raise money for charity.

The former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City is reportedly scheduled to be demolished on January 29, and if you win the auction, you could be the person to push the button.

Built in 1984, the casino closed its doors in 2014 and has been sat there ever since.

The demolition of the old building is being used as a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, and the city’s mayor hopes it will rake in a whopping $1 million.

The Boys & Girls Club provides afterschool and summer recreation, education and career-training programs for children and teens in the city, according to The Guardian.

The charity has reportedly hired an official auction company to manage the bids that are open from today, December 17, all the way through to January 19 – just 10 days before the demolition takes place.

Discussing the auction, Mayor Martyn Small said, as per The Guardian:

Some of Atlantic City’s iconic moments happened there, but on his way out, Donald Trump openly mocked Atlantic City, saying he made a lot of money and then got out. I wanted to use the demolition of this place to raise money for charity.

He added, ‘Not often does inner-city oceanfront land open up. We have one chance to get this right.’

Trump supposedly cut all ties with the city in 2009, aside from a 10% fee for the use of his name on what were then three of his casinos there.

Billionaire Carl Icahn currently owns the building, and he has agreed to the demolition.

The building became a danger hazard at the beginning of the year, something that may have spurred on its demolition. Large pieces of the façade broke loose from one of the towers and came crashing down – it isn’t believed anyone was injured, however.

More pieces of the building later fell during a storm that hit the city, causing debris from its structure to fall onto the boardwalk.

The last casino to be destroyed in Atlantic City was in 2007, which was previously the Sands casino.

While that building was demolished for the purposes of something else being built there instead, it’s currently unknown what the future plans are for the plot of land where Trump’s casino once stood.

