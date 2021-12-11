Atlantic Storm With 70mph Winds Set To Batter Britain

Alamy

Another storm is barrelling across the Atlantic towards the UK with 70mph wind, torrential rain and freezing temperatures.

Mother Nature has dealt a rough hand to the UK over the past few weeks. Four people’s deaths have been linked to Storm Arwen, with dozens of Northumberland homes still without power, leaving people ‘living like squatters’ in their own homes. The government has announced an inquiry into energy firms’ response to the crisis.

Then came Storm Barra, bringing its own calamitous chaos to travel and power across Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland. In the lead-up to Christmas, there may be more brutal weather to come.

While temperatures are expected to be a bit milder this weekend, there’s the potential for another named storm to hit the UK and trigger severe weather warnings. At the moment, Corrie is being proposed should another storm arrive, however it’ll only be named if there’s a realistic risk of amber warnings with severe rain and snow.

Leon Brown, head of meteorological operations at The Weather Company’s Weather Channel arm, told The Sun, ‘After Tuesday, another storm is likely to be named in the next week as very strong Atlantic jet stream winds create more deep low-pressure areas.’

A Met Office forecaster also said, ‘It will often be windy and rather cold into Saturday. More strong winds will follow across the country, with hill snow likely in the North. Further ahead, the chance of gales persists.’

Throughout the winter period into 2022, there’s a good chance we’ll get further storms. ‘We are expecting one more major storm this month which will set the trend for coming months. We expect five to six storms to hit through the winter period which could be severe enough to warrant naming,’ Jim Dale, meteorologist for British Weather Services, said.